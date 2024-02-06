DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lotería Night! with Cholula Lemon and DJ carloskilledit

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 6 Feb, 8:00 pm
SocialNew York
$6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Cholula Lemon as she hosts our monthly Loteria night! Prizes, drink specials, shows, and more!!

music by DJ carloskilledit

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

