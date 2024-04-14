DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julie Buck's Celebration of Life

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 14 Apr, 2:30 pm
GigsTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, April 14th

Celebrating the life of Julie Buck w/ The Coolers, Wholly Cats Swing Club, Legion of Mario, Mr . Skynrd, and Whose Blues. With appearances by Vasanta Weiss and Charlie Martin.

3pm

$10 suggested donation

All Welcome
Hotel Congress, Vibz Arizona, and Allegro Printing
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open2:30 pm

