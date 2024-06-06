Top track

Lost the Love

Onoe Caponoe, SonnyJim, WIZE & More

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After closely following these exceptional hip-hop frontrunners, we're thrilled to announce that we're bringing them from the rap underground to our stage. Teaming up with Underdog Agency, don't miss this rare opportunity to witness the fastest-growing arti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Onoe Caponoe, SonnyJim, Wize and 2 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

