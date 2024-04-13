DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chisholm for President!

Purcell Room
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75
About

Legendary musicians play songs from the new soul and funk musical inspired by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

Experience the incredible true story of a Black woman's struggle against the political machine.

This is an 12+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre and Leeds Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

