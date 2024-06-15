DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate South African Youth Day with us on a multilevel boat party this June 15th!
With South African beats and bites, enjoy open-air dance floors under the stars and indoor stages with live DJs.
Multiple floors of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano,...
