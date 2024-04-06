DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dog Unit: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £13.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're stoked to welcome London instrumental 4 piece Dog Unit to our little stage to celebrate the launch of their debut album 'At Home'.

All ages
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
DOG UNIT

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

