The Music Yard welcomes you back to celebrate our 5th annual "FOUR LEAF FESTIVAL" on Saturday, March 16th. Join us for live music, performers, vendors, DJs, green beer, bagpiper, games, and more! Let's get shamrocked!
Electro Lust is Electronic Funk with...
- 21+
- Live Music
- Doors: 4pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
