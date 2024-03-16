DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Four Leaf Festival: St. Patrick's Day Celebration

The Music Yard
Sat, 16 Mar, 4:00 pm
PartyCharlotte
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Music Yard welcomes you back to celebrate our 5th annual "FOUR LEAF FESTIVAL" on Saturday, March 16th. Join us for live music, performers, vendors, DJs, green beer, bagpiper, games, and more! Let's get shamrocked!

Electro Lust is Electronic Funk with...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Live Music

- Doors: 4pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

