Earthless - Acid Crusher

Earthless, Boogie Axe

Zebulon
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.71

About

Earthless

Boogie Axe

DJs Scott Carlson, Wicked Ladies, Nuge, Heroic Doses and more

EARTHLESS

BOOGIE AXE

…and heavy DJs in rotation all night including: Wicked Ladies, Scott Carlson, Nuge, Heroic Doses, Sluggy Duggy (from Deathchant), Talesfromawizard,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ancient Grease Records & Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Earthless

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

