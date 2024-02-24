Top track

Eades - Reno

Simple Things Festival

The Lanes
Sat, 24 Feb, 2:00 pm
GigsBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SIMPLE THINGS FESTIVAL: THE LANES

FREE ENTRY!

2.00pm - 10.30pm

Please note: The Lanes is the only free venue of the festival, to access the rest of the venues you will need to purchase a ticket from here: https://shorturl.at/euzA...

2.00pm-8.00pm (All ages) / 8.00pm-finish (18+)
Presented by Simple Things, curated by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Sang Froid, Rothmans, Wych Elm and 4 more

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

