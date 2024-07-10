DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cory Henry - Villa Ada Festival

Villa Ada
Wed, 10 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€28.75
About

Cory Henry

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Cory Henry

Venue

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

