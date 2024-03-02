Top track

Anyma & CamelPhat - The Sign

EUFORIA at THE CLASSIC CAT: Melodic Techno Show

The Classic Cat
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Anyma & CamelPhat - The Sign
About

EUFORIA is an electrifying showcase of captivating melodic techno & progressive, designed to send you on a sonic journey like no other!

Join us on the Return of EUFORIA, where we rise above the ordinary, coming together as a community of free spirits, bou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Euforia Ofc.
Lineup

Annie Sollange

Venue

The Classic Cat

8830 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, California 90069, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

