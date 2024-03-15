DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Race Against The Razor
Friday | March 15th | Kremwerk | 7PM Doors / 8PM Show
$12 ADV // $18 Door
Seattle’s hairiest queer game show!
Your hairy hosts Nemesis and Patience Waning will be hosting the Emerald City's newest drag competition: Race Against T...
