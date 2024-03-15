DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Race Against The Razor

Kremwerk
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Race Against The Razor

Friday | March 15th | Kremwerk | 7PM Doors / 8PM Show

$12 ADV // $18 Door

Seattle’s hairiest queer game show!

Your hairy hosts Nemesis and Patience Waning will be hosting the Emerald City's newest drag competition: Race Against T...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

