Top track

Lost Meaning

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Cloakroom

Headrow House
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Meaning
Got a code?

About Cloakroom

Birthed right off the Handgun Highway of Northwest Indiana, raised on well water; the band cut their teeth in the closest major city they could find their way to Chicago, Illinois. Cloakroom prove time and time again that you can do what you want whenever Read more

Event information

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cloakroom

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs