DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kamaal Williams Trio

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
£20.35

About

This Bank Holiday Sunday, we invite UK jazz legend Kamaal Williams and his trio to our stage.

Having collaborated with Yussef Days, winning their Jazz FM ‘Breakthrough Act’ award, Kamaal’s style spans jazz, hip-hop, RnB, house, and EDM, earning acclaim fr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by re:imagined.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kamaal Williams

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

