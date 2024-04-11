Top track

Jeremy McComb and Waylon Hanel

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 11 Apr, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jeremy McComb and Waylon Hanel live at Eddie's Attic!

Jeremy McComb

Good things come to those who wait, but luck favors the bold. And for Jeremy McComb, the balance comes natural. A storyteller epitomizing “been there and done that,” McComb has explored...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

