DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bassi Maestro

CAP10100
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80

About

Per il 2024 ha pronto un nuovo show in cui i videoclip musicali (restaurati ed editati dallo stesso Bassi Maestro) saranno i veri protagonisti: verranno ‘suonati’ e mixati in sync dall’artista sui giradischi, creando così una vera performance a 360 gradi,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

Bassi Maestro

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

