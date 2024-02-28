DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand-up: Serena Bongiovanni in "Madama Culass"

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Wed, 28 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyNovara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Serena Bongiovanni nasce a Torino nel 1992, inizia a parlare a 9 mesi a camminare a 2 anni, segnando il suo futuro da pigra logorroica.

Si avvicina al teatro con la prosa, sguazza nell'improvvisazione teatrale per 10 anni per poi morire nella stand up com...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da nòva.

Lineup

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
70 capacity

