Your Friendly Runners: 5th Birthday Party

Rough Trade East
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.50
About

Hackney based Running Crew, Your Friendly Runners, are excited to present their 5th birthday party "Friends of Friends of Friends" at Rough Trade East on Saturday 24th February.

Featuring a lineup of exciting emerging DJ's; Macks, Layson, & Marley.

From...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

