GULZ at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free
GULZ- hot after their BBC news interview- take to the iconic stage at the Forge in Soho to deliver yet another show of clunky chords, plastic pint cups and non stop hits. You’d be insane to miss it.

This is your band, your friends and your songs.

Expect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

