Brooklyn Charmers: The Music Of Steely Dan

Robert's Westside
Sat, 18 May, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robert's Westside Presents:

BROOKLYN CHARMERS
The Music Of Steely Dan

General Admission / SRO - $20 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating - $30 + Service Fees

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating. There will be limited General Admis...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 Ok with Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brooklyn Charmers

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

