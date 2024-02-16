DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RnB & Slow Jams - RnB After Dark

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Due to demand following our sold-out Valentine's Edition at Koko. We are excited to announce an additional date, we will be returning to central London's Outernet for very special installment of the RnB & Slow Jams experience...we present to you RnB After...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.