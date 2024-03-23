DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Described by the press as psychedelic techno from the jungle, the career of Mitú (aka Julián Salazar, founding guitarist of Bomba Estéreo) spans twelve years of continuous musical exploration, describing a wide spectrum made from analog synthesizers and rh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.