Top track

Mitú - Nene

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MITÚ

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mitú - Nene
Got a code?

About

Described by the press as psychedelic techno from the jungle, the career of Mitú (aka Julián Salazar, founding guitarist of Bomba Estéreo) spans twelve years of continuous musical exploration, describing a wide spectrum made from analog synthesizers and rh...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Movimientos.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mitú

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.