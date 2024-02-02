DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CLabBlues live+jam - Cesare Grapelli's band start

Bachelite cLab
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tutti i venerdì il palco del Bachelite cLab si tinge di Blues! Il reverendo Cesare Grapelli celebra messa a colpi di chitarra. Concerto e Jam Session si fondono in un'esperienza sola!

Questa settimana apre la serata la Cesare Grapelli's band formata dallo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.