Top track

If I Had My Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Osees

Casilino Sky Park
Wed, 29 May, 6:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

If I Had My Way
Got a code?

About Osees

Osees’s eclectic approach to rock music has seen the Los Angeles band create garage, krautrock, psychedelic and punk across 20 albums since the late ’90s. Their live performances are just as fast-paced as their music, featuring a double drummer setup and h Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Osees live al Casillino Sky Park

Lo scorso agosto, gli Osees hanno pubblicato il loro 27° LP, “Intercepted Message”. Oggi la band garage-rock californiana capitanata da John Dwyer annuncia il suo ritorno in Europa e il loro tour farà anche tappa in Italia...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Trenta Formiche

Lineup

Osees

Venue

Casilino Sky Park

Viale della Bella Villa, 94, 00172 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.