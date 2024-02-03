DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dissidanza Night

ARCI GOB
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:30 pm
GigsViareggio
€8
About

Sabato 3 febbraio Dissidanza torna a Viareggio per festeggiare l'inizio del Carnevale. Dalle 23:30 serata homemade con i nostri local masters Dj P Flex & Nik Gonnella; completano la squadra Rally e Caligula.
Hurry up, capienza limitata!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da G.O.B. Ganz Of Bicchio

Venue

ARCI GOB

Via Per Fosso Matelli 1, 55049 Viareggio Lucca, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

