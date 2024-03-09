DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Woodoo Lab 2

Ponderosa Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
Lonate Ceppino
€14
Secondo appuntamento di Woodoo Lab, il nuovo format di Woodoo Fest. In occasione dei 10 anni dalla nascita del festival una serie di eventi per sperimentare la creatività in tutte le sue forme. Concerti, djset, workshop, talk e laboratori.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Officine (Woodoo Festival).

Ponderosa Club

Via Dei Refreggi 1, 21050 Lonate Ceppino Varese, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

