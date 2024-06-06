Top track

Nu Jazz

YES Basement
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Featuring members of Deli Girls, Murderpact, The Beak Trio and more, NYC’s most transgressive and mysterious supergroup, Nu Jazz, synthesizes a decade plus of six unique, yet naturally interconnected musical journeys. Some members have spent years in New Y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

