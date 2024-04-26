Top track

Christopher Paul Stelling with Mary-Elaine Jenkins

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a great night with singer-songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling and special guest Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Askew on Friday April 26th, 2024!!

8pm doors

9pm show

$15 advanced tickets

$18 at the door/day of

Christopher Paul Stelling

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Askew
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christopher Paul Stelling, Mary-Elaine Jenkins

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

