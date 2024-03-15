Top track

ABBA - Dancing Queen

ABBA Disco - Brighton

Komedia
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mamma Mia! It's time for an ABBA Disco!

Come down and celebrate their greatest hits!

Get ready to sing your hearts out and unleash your inner Dancing Queen to ABBA’s incredible back catalogue including:

Dancing Queen / Mamma Mia / Waterloo / Super Troop...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by This Is A Tribute.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
400 capacity

