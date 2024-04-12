DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EUPHORIA IX

Primary Night Club
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $21.94
About

W U B L I F E x R O C K Y PRESENTS…

EUPHORIA IX ft. DARKSIDERZ

A world unseen…

A performance unheard

A multi-genre rave event showcasing musical artists, local or far, big or small, who embody the euphoric soul.

Support TBA…

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Wub Life X Rocky
Lineup

Darksiderz

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.