Atlantic Nights Kinahau

Atlantic Club
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
About

Immerse yourself in the sophistication of Atlantic Nights, where elegance merges with unparalleled entertainment. Are you ready to infuse an extraordinary twist into your celebration at our Mansion? Join us at Atlantic Club for an exclusive evening in Barc...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Atlantida Barcelona SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KinAhau

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

