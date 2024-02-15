DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dawson's Mini Doc Fest - Donna

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 15 Feb, 6:30 pm
FilmLeeds
About

Dawson's Arthouse presents Donna; Part One of our documentary screenings this February, celebrating the stories of amazing individuals this LGBTQ+ History Month.

Through this intimate and tender film, we follow the story of Donna Personna and her journey...

This is a 15+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

