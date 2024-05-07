Top track

Inked in Red

Vision Video, Then Comes Silence, Redder Moon

recordBar
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$23.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vision Video is a post-punk goth rock band from Athens, Georgia that injects modern malaise into classic sounds of the late 70's and 80's.

The band pays homage to classics like the Chameleons and The Cure, while also bringing a refreshing modern element t...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vision Video, Then Comes Silence

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

