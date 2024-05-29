Top track

Robinin, Victor Ray - Rainy Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Victor Ray

Lafayette
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robinin, Victor Ray - Rainy Day
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts and Live Nation Present

Victor Ray

Plus Support

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts and Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Victor Ray

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.