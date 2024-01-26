DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hell Froze Over

Purgatory
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HELL FROZE OVER RAVE PARTY: Can’t get cold when the dance floor is hot… We have the steamiest D&B, techno and hyperpop DJs in town, vendors you won’t want to miss, and a sexy little PHOTOBOOTH! Come meet us at the intersection of Fashion, art, music, sweat...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DJ TK

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

