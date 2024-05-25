Top track

Guns N' Roses - Paradise City

GUNS 2 ROSES | SOLD-OUT

The Underworld
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.30

About

GUNS 2 ROSES‼️ The infamous world reknowned tribute to Guns N Roses return. The only tribute to perform live with four members of GNR with multiple world tours and media appearances. They have appeared here with Steven Adler and Bumblefoot on previous show...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NIRVANAH, Guns 2 Roses

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

