Top track

Little Wins - Let Me Into Your Heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Wins and Mark Tegio

Black Lab Gallery
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsEverett
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Little Wins - Let Me Into Your Heart
Got a code?

About

Everett Music Initiative & Fishermans Village Presents:

Little Wins and Mark Tegio w/Special Guest

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Everett Music Initiative.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Tegio, Little Wins

Venue

Black Lab Gallery

1805 Hewitt Avenue, Everett, Washington 98201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.