LA Priest - Oino

LA Priest

Studio 9294
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
£18.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents LA Priest.

LA Priest, aka Sam Eastgate, released his ocean-inspired, wobbly-pop filled third album, Fase Luna in 2023. Following 2020’s GENE, named after a modular drum machine that Sam designed using 150 electrical circuits he’...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Lineup

LA Priest

Venue

Studio 9294

94 Wallis Road, Hackney, London, E9 5LN, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

