TheBasement Series

Nova3
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TheBasement Series is a safe haven for creatives to network, vibe and discover the next wave of emerging artist. Pull up to hear it, see it and experience it FIRST at TheBasement.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Instor3.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nova3

7046 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

