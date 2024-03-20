DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 13th Step: A conversation with Lauren Chooljian and WBEZ’s Natalie Moore

Sleeping Village
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
PodcastChicago
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$10 Adv, $13 Dos + Fees | 21+

This is a partially seated, partially standing room only event. First come, first served.

Join WBEZ and New Hampshire Public Radio for a special live discussion of the critically acclaimed podcast The 13th Step. Host and sen...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

