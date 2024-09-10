DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EF + LEECH

Kranhalle
Tue, 10 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zwei Urgewalten des europäischen Postrocks gehen zusammen auf Co-Headliner-Tour.

EF entwuchs bereits 2003 der Musiklandschaft der schwedischen Küstenstadt Göteborg. Dieses Post-Rock-Ensemble zog das Publikum schnell mit seiner emotionalen Spannung in sein...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kranhalle

Hansastraße 30, 80686 Munich, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.