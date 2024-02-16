Top track

Grey Light

Thema w/ Francesco Tristano

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€15

About

Venerdì 16 Febbraio Thema presenta Francesco Tristano.

Tristano è un giovane musicista e compositore che causa scalpore sulla scena dei club e nelle sale da concerto classiche, mischiando classico e techno in un sound unico e travolgente.

Vincitore di im...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Francesco Tristano

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

