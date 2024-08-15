DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE DEVIL, PROBABLY

Farr's Dalston
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
Bresson's film tells the story of a young man living in Paris who desires more from life than the glib, superficial truths and material things that are on offer to him. He reaches out to his friends and psychiatrist to provide him with the great answers in...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

