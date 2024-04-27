Top track

Like Hell Broke Away

Lonnie Holley

The White Hotel
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lonnie Holley has improvised ecstatic, baffling and heavy moments that can often only be described as “cosmic.” In a mere two lines of a song, Holley can zoom in on the pores of one’s skin and pull back to encompass the whole of the Milky Way.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
Lineup

Lonnie Holley

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

