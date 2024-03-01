DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ROSALIA + KAROL G + BAD GYAL (SPECIAL DJ SESSION)

Sala Zenith
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11
About

La sala Zenith, presenta una noche única plagada de Ritmos urbanos. Una Fiesta única que no debes perderte si eres fan del rollo.

Seran 6 horas de baile. Vamos Madrid a menearnos con mucho flow.

Nuestros Djs realizarán una fantástica sesión de estos arti...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

