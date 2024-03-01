DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La sala Zenith, presenta una noche única plagada de Ritmos urbanos. Una Fiesta única que no debes perderte si eres fan del rollo.
Seran 6 horas de baile. Vamos Madrid a menearnos con mucho flow.
Nuestros Djs realizarán una fantástica sesión de estos arti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.