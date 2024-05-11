Top track

Drop It (feat. LUISAH)

House and Techno All Night Long/Claim Free ticket

Egg LDN
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 11th May will be a night of House & Techno all night long in the Loft. Entry is free before 1am, £10 after.

Must claim free ticket online

*******

Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue. Club scan is now installed in the venue at the front door...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
Venue

Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

