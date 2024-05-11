Top track

Elemental Pres: Mariana Bo and Barbara Lago

Egg
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Considered the most successful DJ and producer from Mexico. Mariana Bo live energy and ground-shaking productions make Mariana a unique artist.

Her performance implements a project that combines electronic music and violin, using the instrument during mos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mariana BO, Barbara Lago

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

