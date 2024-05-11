DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Considered the most successful DJ and producer from Mexico. Mariana Bo live energy and ground-shaking productions make Mariana a unique artist.
Her performance implements a project that combines electronic music and violin, using the instrument during mos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.