Seasick Steve: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 9 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store stripped back performance and signing from Seasick Steve. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest album 'A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees' released via So Recordings.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seasick Steve

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

