THIS IS SPINAL TAP

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
FilmBarking
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rob Reiner's directorial debut has developed into a cult phenomenon. The film that invented the "rockumentary" has now outlasted most of the bands it mocked. Following the ill-fated American comeback tour of an aging heavy-metal group, this film has joined...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

