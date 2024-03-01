Top track

Hass im Grünen

Aloha Hype

Goldener Salon
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€9.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aloha Hype sind ein Rap- und Produzentenduo bestehend aus Gewitter Olaf (Bremen) und Carlos Cabanossi (Berlin). Anfänglich noch mit klar verteilten Rollen, sind nun beide gleichermaßen am Texten und Produzieren beteiligt. Dabei eint sie ein Fabel für treib...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

